Lions eat Warthog as Hyenas circle

Callum Gowar, who was a game ranger at Kruger National Parl the time of filming, and had been for five years, told Latestsightings.com: “Any person that has been on safari can attest to the fact that lions are often found fast asleep during the hot hours of the day. On this particular morning,

it was of that similar circumstance. After a morning coffee break, we decided to view the lions (that had been found earlier in the morning) without any expectations of them moving away from a relatively shady spot.

We were wrong and gladly so! The two lionesses began to stretch and yawn, both signs of lions becoming active. They were soon up and walking towards a small watering hole nearby. T

heir demeanour drastically changed, and they began to stalk a herd of impala that had already taken shade in the relatively dense thicket. Turning the vehicle off and watching from a neutral distance so as not to affect the potential hunt (for predator or prey), we heard the alarm calls of the Impala and raced in. To our amazement, in the frantic nature of the hunt, the Lions had managed to catch a panicked warthog.

The warthog began fighting and screaming and continued fighting for about fifteen minutes. Its power and determination were incredible to witness despite its imminent demise. The frantic noises of the kill and the alarming impala drew the attention of nearby hyenas.

At first, there were three, then five, then nine, then 12 and then 15. It was absolutely incredible!

They challenged the lions with noisy intimidation of cackles and laughing whilst then slowly surrounding them. Soon, many hyenas had gathered and the fight was on. The one lion left just in time whilst the remaining lionesses stayed behind a second or two too long and received a few bites as she made her hasty retreat.

Needless to say, the remaining warthog’s scraps didn't go too far amongst fifteen hungry hyenas.

This was probably my best sighting ever. Seeing a predator on predator interaction is special enough but to have a kill in it that makes it once in a lifetime.”

Watch here: