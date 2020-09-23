WATCH: Somizi and Mohale are giving us holiday FOMO as they enjoy luxury bush break
’Idols SA’ judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo took time away from the hustle and bustle of life to escape on a bush adventure to &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp.
Happy choose day....... pic.twitter.com/vu1lTRQKRJ— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 22, 2020
September 22, 2020
Nestled between the dense riverine forest and the sandy bed of the Timbavati, in the unspoiled Ngala Private Game Reserve, the couple took in views of the Big 5 and enjoyed a much-needed break.
Mhlongo shared his travels with his 2.3 million Twitter followers - showcasing chic and contemporary design.
At &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp, travellers can enjoy a variety of activities such as two daily game drives with what they call ‘intimate wildlife encounters’, interpretive bush walks, a rhino notching conservation experience and a tailor-made private safari for those who want to social distance from other travellers.
Treehouse part2 pic.twitter.com/QVwVCPcRAh— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 23, 2020
The pair also enjoyed a Ngala Treehouse Experience. Cocooned in natural bush surroundings, the 4-level treehouse features two sleep areas.
Level 3 is covered and weatherproof, with a king-size bed, while level 4 offers a sleep-out platform under a retractable awning.
Mhlongo gave us a sneak peek of the treehouse on Twitter.
September 23, 2020
“We should have stayed here from the beginning, from the onset,” he says while walking through the treehouse.
“Yoh, You, You,” he continues. “Oh my gosh. This is amazing.”
No strangers to travelling
The pair got tongues wagging in July when the duo jetted off to Durban in a private jet. According to Somizi's tweets, the pair, who own a house in the exclusive Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate just outside Durban, jetted off for "work and play".