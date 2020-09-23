WATCH: Somizi and Mohale are giving us holiday FOMO as they enjoy luxury bush break

’Idols SA’ judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo took time away from the hustle and bustle of life to escape on a bush adventure to &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp.

Nestled between the dense riverine forest and the sandy bed of the Timbavati, in the unspoiled Ngala Private Game Reserve, the couple took in views of the Big 5 and enjoyed a much-needed break.

Mhlongo shared his travels with his 2.3 million Twitter followers - showcasing chic and contemporary design.

At &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp, travellers can enjoy a variety of activities such as two daily game drives with what they call ‘intimate wildlife encounters’, interpretive bush walks, a rhino notching conservation experience and a tailor-made private safari for those who want to social distance from other travellers.

The pair also enjoyed a Ngala Treehouse Experience. Cocooned in natural bush surroundings, the 4-level treehouse features two sleep areas.