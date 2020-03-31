WATCH: Tintswalo Safari Lodge launches free virtual safaris

Anyone who knows me knows that I love safaris. I love visiting different game reserves to learn about their ethos and its wild. With the lockdown in South Africa, enjoying a weekend at safari is out of the question, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a virtual safari. Thanks to Tintswalo Safari Lodge, a safari is possible in the comfort of your zone. The lodge launched free virtual safaris that are available on its social media channels. Tintswalo’s ‘On the Beat’ virtual safaris include video footage of actual sightings and nail-biting encounters experienced by its game rangers on patrol. Videos are uploaded daily on Tintswalo’s social media channels.

Lisa Goosen, CEO of Tintswalo, said that they wanted to brighten the lives of people during the lockdown.

“The national lockdown in South Africa has been very challenging for many, but in the bush, nature continues undisturbed as it has since the beginning of time. The conservation of our nature reserves and protection of our precious wildlife remains a priority for the Tintswalo family.

“Manyeleti Game Reserve is known worldwide for its Big 5 sightings, birdlife and other interesting creatures. Within the Greater Kruger region, the Tintswalo wildlife management team in the Manyeleti Nature Reserve is ‘on the beat’ in the bush throughout lockdown and continues to monitor and safeguard our vulnerable fauna and flora,” she said.

She said Tintswalo’s conservation patrols will bring virtual safaris to viewers at home.

“We want people to escape for a while, focus on positivity and take delight in the wonders of the African bush as inspiration for planning your next Tintswalo safari’,” said Goosen.