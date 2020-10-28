You can watch Somizi and Mohale’s luxury bush break anniversary on TV

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung’s first anniversary getaway will play out in this week's episode of The Insider SA. IOL Travel reported that the ’Idols SA’ judge and husband took time away from the hustle and bustle of life to escape on a bush adventure to &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp. Nestled between the dense riverine forest and the sandy bed of the Timbavati, in the unspoiled Ngala Private Game Reserve, the couple took in views of the Big 5 and enjoyed a much-needed break. Ngala Treehouse Experience, which is cocooned in natural bush surroundings, has 4 levels. It features two sleep areas, a king-size bed and a sleep-out platform under a retractable awning. The Treehouse’s Assistant Manager Fabiano Matias explains that travellers can hear the sounds of the birds and all the other animals.

The duo described their hidden getaway as modern, yet warm. On the retreat, the pair said: “It’s the perfect spot for an anniversary; the perfect spot for a honeymoon. How are we ever going to top this? This is a proper, luxurious treehouse. I’m wondering how much they’d sell it to us for?”.

For Somizi, the highlight was catching a glimpse of his spirit animal: the elephant. “Their presence is amazing. They’re big and strong, yet at the same time, they’re gentle and humble," he said.

For Mohale, his highlight was witnessing a rare sighting of a buffalo kill by lions. Mohale’s surname ‘Motaung’ means ‘lion’. “I’ve never seen lions feast like this, but I’m very excited. They’re my favourite animal. They’re majestic! They’re so powerful," he said.

Catch The Insider SA every Tuesday at 19h30 and the repeat every Saturday at 20h00 on SABC 3.