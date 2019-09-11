South Africa offers a range of activities to keep everyone occupied this Heritage Day. Picture: Grande Provence

Heritage Day falls on Tuesday, September 24. If you do not have plans, here are some places to visit in the three major cities of South Africa: Cape Town

Grande Provence

Enjoy the views of the mountain and bask in Cape Town's beauty at Grande Provence. Picture: Grande Provence.

The elegant Grande Provence will host a South African braai inspired harvest table on Heritage Day. The Heritage Day Braai, held under the oaks and the stunning lawns, is an event for the entire family.

Among the food options include artisanal boerewors and chicken sosaties prepared on the coals in traditional half drums, home-baked bread and sweet treats. The event costs R300 for adults and R180 for children under 12. Located on Main Road in Franschhoek. Call 021 876 8600 or email [email protected]

Purple Rayn Boutique Hotel

Purple Rayn Boutique Hotel, nestled in the Cecelia Forest of Constantia in Cape Town, will celebrate Heritage day in style. The 5-star-hotel will host special braai menu on September 24 where guests will sample an array of South African cuisine.

For those who yearn for some pamper time, there are spa treatments available on the property. Located at 9 Bellevue Avenue. Call 021 110 0756 or email [email protected]

Johannesburg

Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa

The picnic-style set up at Fairlawn Boutique Hotel & Spa. Picture: Instagram.

The luxurious Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa will host a Heritage Picnic on their perfectly manicured gardens on September 29. Guests will get to enjoy a Proudly South African experience while they sample the braai inspired menu.

The event, which starts at 12 pm, offers live entertainment, gourmet dining and lavish views. The event costs R695pp and prebookings are essential. Located at 1 Alma Rd, Morningside in Johannesburg. Call 011 804 2540.

Rietvlei Zoo Farm

If you are looking for a place to braai, Rietvlei Zoo Farm is a great option, and they opened on Heritage Day. The farm boasts a range of recreation and family outdoor activities including the Rietvlei Trails. Their Picnic Park amid beautiful gardens and lawns offers lapas and braai areas. Entry to the farm is R35. Located at 101 Swartkoppies Rd, south of Johannesburg. Call 079 041 1488.

Pines Resort in Krugersdorp

With the weather getting warmer, Pines Resort in Krugersdorp is just the place to cool down this Heritage Day. The resort offers water slide activities, swimming pools, picnic and braai areas. There’s even a kiddies playground to keep the children entertained. Entry to the resort costs R120pp and tickets are available through Computicket. Located at 2 Ivan Smuts Ave, Silverfields in Krugersdorp. Call 011 955 3845.

Durban

Durban Country Club





Durban Country Club will host a Heritage celebration near their Bistro restaurant on September 24. The braai inspired feast will include a three-course buffet spread celebrating some of South Africa’s famous cuisine.

There’s plenty to see and do, too. The event will offer a live band and activities for the children. Adults pay R230, children from 7 to 12 pay R100 and children between the ages of 3-6 pay R60. Located 101 Isaiah Ntshangase Road in Stamford Hill. Call 031 313 1777.

Durban Heritage Day braai

Conscious Café, together with ProVeg International, will host a plant-based Heritage Day Braai on September 24. The event will be a community-led bring and braai, and guests are encouraged to bring along vegan food that represents their heritage. All items need to be strictly plant-based.

The braai starts at 11am, and you can bring along your pet. Located at 24B Old Main Road, Durban. Call 076 160 6431.



