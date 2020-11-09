LOOK: 18 SA National Parks you can visit for free

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African National Parks (SANParks), together with Total South Africa and FNB, will host its 15th annual SA National Parks Week from November 16 to 20, 2020. SANParks Chief Executive Officer Fundisile Mketeni said SANParks postponed the free access week to November due to the Covid-19 regulations, which restrict the number of persons allowed within public spaces. The week-long event usually takes place in September. "SA National Parks Week is an annual campaign that allows all South African citizens to enter most of the parks managed by SANParks for free, with the exclusion of Namaqua National Park and Boulders section at Table Mountain National Park. The free access to parks does not include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities," said Mketeni.

He said every year, SANParks aims to increase the number of travellers that are granted free access to national parks during free that week.

"Since we started the programme in 2006, some 551 393 South Africans have been allowed to enter national parks, and we want to see these numbers grow.

“The week is meant to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage and a deeper appreciation of biodiversity.

“It is important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks," added Mketeni.

SANParks has implemented extra visitor management procedures in the parks to manage visitor volumes in line with regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Around 19 national parks will offer free entry, except Namaqua National Park and Boulders Penguin Colony and the Table Mountain Cableway in Table Mountain National Park.

Here are the parks you can visit for free next week (November 16-20,2020):

Addo Elephant National Park

Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Camdeboo National Park

Garden Route National Park

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Karoo National Park

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

Kruger National Park

Mapungubwe National Park

Marakele National Park

Mokala National Park

Mountain Zebra National Park

Table Mountain National Park (excluding free entrance to Boulders Penguin Colony and the Table Mountain Cableway)

Tankwa Karoo National Park

West Coast National Park

|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park