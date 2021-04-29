LOOK: 5 local Airbnb homes on South Africans’ wish lists

Airbnb revealed its top 5 Airbnb homes in the country as on South Africans’ wish list, with the most popular choice a penthouse in Vredehoek in Cape Town.

Velma Corcoran, Airbnb regional lead for Middle East Africa, said it was great to see many homes from across the country featured as the most wish-listed in South Africa for 2021.

“While some are in big cities, listings in smaller towns also shine, highlighting how travel on Airbnb not only generates additional income for local hosts but also spreads the benefits of tourism into lesser-visited areas,” she said.

Here are 5 local Airbnb homes on South Africans’ wish list:

Chic Penthouse with views of the sea and mountain, Cape Town

Picture: supplied.

This modern Cape Town penthouse offers an interrupted view of Table Mountain. Here you get to enjoy the vast plunge pool with a cocktail or two, or sit outside with a book as you marvel at the Cape Town skyline in between chapters. The penthouse accommodates two people. Rates start from R1 264 a night.

The Sunset Dome, Ceres

Picture: supplied.

Up against the Witzenburg mountain range, about 10km from the historic town of Tulbagh, The Sunset Dome doesn't disappoint. Host Jenny created this rental on a 270ha farm among water and trees. The self-catering accommodation offers electricity, a fridge, a gas stove and other essentials to make your trip comfortable. The shower facilities overlook the dam and are the best place to see the sunset. Nature lovers will enjoy swimming, fishing, mountain biking, hiking or some chill-time in the outdoor bathtub. Rates start from R2 014 a night.

Thula Sana Lodge, Komatipoort

Picture: supplied.

Thula Sana is a private lodge in Mjejane Game Reserve. Enjoy views of the elephants as you sip sundowners or take a swim. Amenities include a gym, outdoor shower, study and kitchen. Go on a game drive at an additional cost. The open space makes it ideal for social distancing. Rates start from R1 800 a night for two people, then R500 a person.

Off the grid, Swellendam

Picture: supplied.

This stunning architect-designed house blends inside and outside living effortlessly – a perfect spot for the family. Visitors can explore wetland, the river and the Langeberg mountains. It’s 15km from the tourist hub of Swellendam, so guests can plan day trips to wine farms, galleries and nature reserves. Amenities include a pool, kitchen, indoor fireplace and dedicated workspaces. Rates start from R745 a night.

Beach Apartment, uMhlanga

Picture: supplied.

Love the sea? This uMhlanga beach apartment is ideal as it boasts gorgeous beach and ocean views. There's also a private garden for those who just want some time away from it all. Amenities include a full kitchen, wi-fi, TV and beach essentials. Rates start from R1 425.