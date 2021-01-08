LOOK: 5 unique hotel pools you can only find in SA

It’s literally the middle of summer, and while temperatures across the country start to spike, many are dreaming of far-flung places with white sandy beaches and refreshing cocktails. And while our beaches remain closed until further notice, South African hotels have their fair share of Insta-worthy pools that offer a touch of glam and respite from the searing heat. Take a look below: Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge Quite possibly the most exciting new hotel opening of 2020, the Kruger Shalati Train on the Bridge Hotel is suspended over the Sabie River in the heart of the Kruger National Park.

There is not only incredible accommodation housed inside a restored and re-imagined train permanently located on top of the historical Selati Bridge, but there is also a spectacular bespoke lounge carriage with an opulent bar and deck offering a stunning pool for relaxing and game viewing opportunities from the vista atop the Sabie River.

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront

Situated right next to the Atlantic Ocean, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town is the perfect summer hotel.

You can swim in the ocean-side infinity pool while also enjoying the fresh ocean breeze and trying to look for dolphins that often swim by. There is also an indoor swimming pool at Amani Spa if you’re looking for some pool time in a tranquil setting.

Oyster Box Hotel

The Oyster Box Hotel is perhaps one of Umhlanga’s most popular and well-known hotels. Reviews show that the service, rooms and amenities are what keep guests coming back, but there’s no doubt that many are drawn to this hotel because of its pool.

The rim flow pool sits right next to The Ocean Terrace restaurant and makes for a perfect sunset location.

The Munro Hotel

As a hotel that is situated in Houghton Johannesburg, you’re probably wondering how this hotel pool fits into this list. Well, the views are incredible.

A dip into the pool at the Munro hotel will give you unparalleled views of Johannesburg from high.

The Plettenberg

Along the Garden Route of the Western Cape, in the town on Plettenberg Bay, you will find the Plettenberg Hotel.

The hotel is situated on a rocky headland and going for a swim in the pool gives guests a view of the lush green vegetation below the hotel, plus a view of the ocean beyond.