SA personality Bonang Matheba is exploring South Africa this week. Picture: Instagram.

Bonang Matheba is on a mini vacay with influencers from West Africa. SA’s Queen B has swapped sipping champagne in France and walking the streets of New York for a SA travel trip. Seeing her explore South Africa is something that is bound to get locals to plan domestic trips in the future. The Being Bonang star posted on Instagram: “....let’s go on a mini vacay! ✈️🇿🇦🏝 #MySAExperience” (sic). Matheba was at OR Tambo International Airport on her way to Botlierskop Private Game Reserve- the first leg of her SA journey.

The reserve offers grand views of the Outeniqua Mountains and the Indian Ocean. A four and a half hours drive from Cape Town, it’s midway between Mossel Bay and George, on the Garden Route. During a game drive, Matheba got to see a few animals, including the wildebeest and giraffes.

“We are on a game drive, super fun,” she said on her Instagram stories as she videoed the game vehicle.

The group then headed to Knysna for a boat ride. Queen B took in the beauty while still looking stunning in a life jacket.

Once the boat ride was over, she dined on some fresh oysters. “Can't come to Knysna and not have oysters,” she posted with a plate of the delicacy.

Matheba, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and took home the Best Celebrity Influencer Award at the 2019 Cosmopolitan Influencer Awards in June, ended her day of exploring at The Manor House in George.

The five-star getaway was voted South Africa’s Leading Country House Hotel at the World Travel Awards last year.

Matheba will be in Durban this weekend.