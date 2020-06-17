LOOK: South Africa through local eyes

South Africa is renowned as being one of the most stunning destinations in the African continent, boasting blue-flag beaches, culture, history and delicious cuisine. As the country remains in lockdown, travel and tourism businesses are trying to keep travellers from dreaming about past and future trips to the country and its stunning provinces.

For instance, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal has created a Facebook page to connect travellers and to showcase the diverse offerings of the province. The page aims to help travellers share their plans on how they will reconnect and rebuild the province when regulations are relaxed on falling levels of lockdown. Travellers are also able to share images and reviews of their travels to KwaZulu-Natal to inspire others to plan their trip post-Covid-19.

Tourism KZN started the page as part of the greater destination awareness marketing strategy to ensure that KZN remains top of mind and becomes the “must visit” destination as soon as the travel bans are lifted.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Tourism shared ways on how locals can enjoy the city virtually, including virtual tours of museums, Robben Island and Table Mountain.

@GoToSouthAfrica, the official Twitter account of South African Tourism, also encouraged social media users to share the beauty of South Africa- and many dug deep into their photo archives to showcase their travels pre Covid-19.