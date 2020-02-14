LOOK: The 5-star SA hotels featured in Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list









Delaire Graff Estate is located in Stellenbosch. Picture: Delaire Graff Estate. If you are looking for a 5-star hotel to book when you visit South Africa, these four chosen in Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list may be your best bet. It seems, according to the list, that Cape Town and Johannesburg dominates the list. No establishment from Durban made the list. Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said it was their role at Forbes Travel Guide to establish their annual star ratings with independence and integrity, and champion those at the very top of their game. “It’s a privilege for Forbes Travel Guide to honour such magnificent hotels, restaurants and spas from all corners of the globe. Each deserving recipient excels at enriching people’s lives through the power of exceptional service.” Here are some SA hotels that made the 5-star cut: Delaire Graff Lodge, Cape Town

Delaire Graff Estate, fondly known as the Jewel of the Cape Winelands, is located in Stellenbosch. The world-leading destination is famed for its wine, art and hospitality offerings.

The estate has six lodge offerings. Each lodge has a private sundeck with a heated plunge pool. Delaire also prides itself in fine dining and wine experiences. Their focus is to produce beautifully crafted food that reflects the best seasonal, ethically locally sourced ingredients.

Werner Wentzel, General Hospitality Manager of Delaire Graff Estate, said in a statement: "My team and I at Delaire Graff Lodges & Spa are immensely proud to be part of the luxury international Forbes Travel Guide family. Being awarded 5 Stars in the inaugural year of South Africa’s inclusion makes for even more reason to celebrate."

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg

While located in one of South Africa’s busiest cities, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff feels like a retreat. Located high up the Witswatersrand surrounded by lush greenery, the hotel is tastefully decorated with chic furniture and art.

The hotel prides itself on personalisation as each of its 250 embroidered accent bed pillows were hand-dyed and embroidered by local artisans.

One&Only Cape Town

One&Only Cape Town has built a reputation as being one of the city’s most mesmerising luxury hotels. The accommodation exudes sophistication, and the views of Table Mountain or Marina are bound to leave you spellbound.

The hotel also tempts with its dining and range of activities. Philippe Zuber, Kerzner International, Chief Operations Officer, said: “We are delighted to receive this global industry recognition for One&Only Resorts.

One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence, and we are proud to add Forbes Travel Guide Star-Ratings to our roster of awards to rank us among the best in the world."

Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, Johannesburg

Saxton Hotel, Villas and Spa, dubbed as being the“ most exclusive private retreat” on its website, offers a sweeping feature staircase, chandelier dangling from the ceiling, a piano and cigar lounge and a celebration of Africa through its decor.

Besides its spa facilities, the hotel has a vast number of dining experiences to cater for all types of travellers. In terms of suites, they offer Luxury Suites, Presidential Suites, and the famous Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite.



