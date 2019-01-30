Big 7 Travel recently made worldwide headlines with the publication of the World’s Most Instagrammable Countries 2019.
Combining hashtag popularity, survey results of Big 7 Travel readers and votes cast by a panel of travel experts, the world’s most photogenic countries were revealed.
South Africa came in 5th place, thanks to its dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.
The judges were so impressed by all the features in South Africa that we’ve decided to publish the 50 places that helped SA soar to the top of the list.
These are the destinations that sparked conversation between judges and were most mentioned by our readers in their SA votes:
The 50 Most Instagrammable Spots in South Africa:
50. Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
49. Umhlanga Lighthouse
48. Nelson Mandela Bridge
47. Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff
46. Knysna Elephant Park
45. Boulders Beach, Cape Town
44. Babylonstoren
43. Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
42. Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
41. Hermanus Whale Watching
40. Muizenberg, Cape Town
39. Namaqualand at spring-time
38. The Richtersveld
37. The Silo Hotel
36. Elands River Falls
35. Inanda Mountain
34. Otter Trail
33. Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
32. Cape of Good Hope
View this post on Instagram
I'm going to move forward because going backwards isn't an option and standing still is not enough.
A post shared by Lenon (@lenonzj) on
31. Hole in the Wall, Eastern Cape
30. Father Coffee'
29. Drakensberg Mountains
28. Buffels Bay
27. Robben Island
26. Union Buildings
25. Durban Natural Science Museum
24. Nourish’d Cafe
23. Bloukrans Bridge
22. Hoyo Hoyo Safari Lodge
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to an incredible sunset safari: 2 cheetahs, 1 leopard, and a fiancé. 💍
A post shared by sm.munro (@smmunro) on
21. Augrabies Falls National Park
20. Diving Board, Table Mountain
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gium Marais Camino Club (@giummarais) on
19. Cape Vidal beach
18. Chapman's Peak Drive
17. Sodwana Bay
16. Tsitsikamma National Park
15. Bo-Kaap, Cape Town
14. De Hoop Nature Reserve
13. God's Window
12. Valley of Desolation, Camdeboo National Park
11. Mapungubwe
10. Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal
9. Lion's Head, Cape Town
8. Stellenboch
7. Lion Sands Ivory Lodge
6. Blyde River Canyon
5. Orlando Towers
4. Nelson Mandela Capture Site, KwaZulu-Natal
3. Jacaranda Trees, Pretoria
2. Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve
1. Bloubergstrand