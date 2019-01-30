Big 7 Travel shares 50 of the best Instagrammable spots in South Africa. One of them is Robben Island in the Western Cape.

Big 7 Travel recently made worldwide headlines with the publication of the World’s Most Instagrammable Countries 2019.



Combining hashtag popularity, survey results of Big 7 Travel readers and votes cast by a panel of travel experts, the world’s most photogenic countries were revealed.





South Africa came in 5th place, thanks to its dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.





The judges were so impressed by all the features in South Africa that we’ve decided to publish the 50 places that helped SA soar to the top of the list.





These are the destinations that sparked conversation between judges and were most mentioned by our readers in their SA votes:





The 50 Most Instagrammable Spots in South Africa:





50. Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve

49. Umhlanga Lighthouse





48. Nelson Mandela Bridge

47. Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff

46. Knysna Elephant Park





45. Boulders Beach, Cape Town

44. Babylonstoren

43. Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden

42. Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

41. Hermanus Whale Watching

40. Muizenberg, Cape Town

39. Namaqualand at spring-time

38. The Richtersveld

37. The Silo Hotel

36. Elands River Falls

35. Inanda Mountain

34. Otter Trail

33. Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

32. Cape of Good Hope

31. Hole in the Wall, Eastern Cape

30. Father Coffee'

29. Drakensberg Mountains

28. Buffels Bay

27. Robben Island

26. Union Buildings

25. Durban Natural Science Museum

24. Nourish’d Cafe

23. Bloukrans Bridge

22. Hoyo Hoyo Safari Lodge

21. Augrabies Falls National Park

20. Diving Board, Table Mountain

19. Cape Vidal beach

18. Chapman's Peak Drive

17. Sodwana Bay

16. Tsitsikamma National Park

15. Bo-Kaap, Cape Town

14. De Hoop Nature Reserve

13. God's Window

12. Valley of Desolation, Camdeboo National Park

11. Mapungubwe

10. Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal

9. Lion's Head, Cape Town

8. Stellenboch

7. Lion Sands Ivory Lodge

6. Blyde River Canyon

5. Orlando Towers

4. Nelson Mandela Capture Site, KwaZulu-Natal

3. Jacaranda Trees, Pretoria

2. Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve

1. Bloubergstrand