LOOK: The latest IOL Travel digital magazine explores fun-filled family activities and retreats this Easter

As the Easter break draws closer, I’m sure everyone is looking to let their hair down and spend some quality time with loved ones. With this in mind, this month’s IOL Travel digi magazine looks at your options from an accommodation, activities and road trip perspective.

And we’ve suggested places and activities that cover different budget options, too. We look at the Sho’t Left breaks that tick every box when it comes to amenities and experience. And don’t even get me started on those priceless panoramic views. But not everything is about the travel experience, sometimes it is about the hospitality sector, too, and, as such, we offer a few tips on how businesses can do more to ensure they also reap the benefits of the holidays.

For those parents feeling a bit of angst over how to keep their kids entertained, there is no need to worry. We have earmarked a few activities that will keep them engaged, irrespective of the age difference. There are plenty of activities to keep the family entertained this Easter. Picture: Segway Gliding Tours Also, adults can join in the fun instead of watching from the sidelines. And with the weather geared towards outdoor adventures, there is no excuse not to make the most of it. And if foreign shores are more appealing, there are a few places that should be on your bucket list. Aside from offering the perfect ambience to unwind, these destinations connect with the cultural and spiritual needs of travellers.

I don’t know about you, but as much as I love to travel, I enjoy road trips, too. On that front, we’ve mapped out South Africa’s most picturesque routes if you have decided to drive instead of fly to your holiday spot. Or use the information for future trips if you are staying home. And, last but not least, we offer three travel tips on ensuring you safely navigate your way through the challenges of travelling during Easter.