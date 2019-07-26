If you are yearning to experience nature and the wild in all their glory, you are in luck.
South African National Parks (SANParks) 14th annual SA National Parks Week will take place from September 8 to 15, 2019 - and entrance is free.
SANParks Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni, said in a statement that since the project’s inception in 2006, around 438 361 South Africans visited the park.
Mketeni said visiting these national parks were important as they provided spaces to practice sustainable conservation and empowered communities living adjacent to parks through job creation.
He said all of the parks are eligible for free entrance, except for Namaqua National Park and Boulders section and Aerial Cableway in Table Mountain National Park.
Travellers will need to be a South African citizen and bring along their valid South African ID. The free entrance is for day visitors and excludes activities.
These are the parks you can visit:
Eastern Cape
Addo Elephant National Park
Camdeboo National Park
Mountain Zebra National Park
Western Cape
Agulhas National Park
Bontebok National Park
Garden Route National Park
Karoo National Park
Table Mountain National Park (excluding free entrance to Boulders Penguin Colony and the Table Mountain Cableway)
West Coast National Park
Northern Cape
Augrabies Falls National Park
Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
Mokala National Park
Tankwa Karoo National Park, near the border of the Northern Cape and Western Cape
|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park
Free State
Golden Gate Highlands National Park
Mpumalanga
Kruger National Park
Limpopo
Mapungubwe National Park
Marakele National Park
