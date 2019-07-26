South African National Parks (SANParks) 14th annual SA National Parks Week will take place from September 8 to 15,2019. Picture: Augrabies Falls National Park/SANParks.

If you are yearning to experience nature and the wild in all their glory, you are in luck. South African National Parks (SANParks) 14th annual SA National Parks Week will take place from September 8 to 15, 2019 - and entrance is free.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni, said in a statement that since the project’s inception in 2006, around 438 361 South Africans visited the park.

Mketeni said visiting these national parks were important as they provided spaces to practice sustainable conservation and empowered communities living adjacent to parks through job creation.

He said all of the parks are eligible for free entrance, except for Namaqua National Park and Boulders section and Aerial Cableway in Table Mountain National Park.

Travellers will need to be a South African citizen and bring along their valid South African ID. The free entrance is for day visitors and excludes activities.

These are the parks you can visit:

Eastern Cape

Addo Elephant National Park

Camdeboo National Park

Mountain Zebra National Park

Western Cape

Agulhas National Park

Bontebok National Park

Garden Route National Park

Karoo National Park

Table Mountain National Park (excluding free entrance to Boulders Penguin Colony and the Table Mountain Cableway)

West Coast National Park

Northern Cape

Augrabies Falls National Park

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

Mokala National Park

Tankwa Karoo National Park, near the border of the Northern Cape and Western Cape

|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park

Free State

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Mpumalanga

Kruger National Park

Limpopo

Mapungubwe National Park

Marakele National Park