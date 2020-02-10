Ushaka Marine World, Durban'
Marry me... destinations to pop the question
Planning to pop the question somewhere exotic? Here are some options:
If you do not mind an audience of fish and other sea creatures when you go down on one knee, uShaka’s Ocean Walker is just the place to pop the question.
While you may have to rely on facial expressions to see whether your significant other has agreed to the marriage proposal, it still counts as something special.
If you choose not to get wet, a diver will do all the work. Cargo Hold restaurant will let a diver deliver the news while you go on one knee to ask your partner for their hand in marriage.
Thompson Beach, Ballito
Thompson Beach, also known for its Hole in the Wall, is undoubtedly one of the most instagrammable beaches in South Africa. Start with a stroll on the beach (preferably during sunrise or sunset) before making your way to the iconic Hole in the Wall, where you can propose.
The beach offers many secluded spots to celebrate if your partner approves. As for the photo options, there’s plenty.
Lion’s Head, Cape Town
If your significant other is into fitness, you should consider proposing during a hike up Lion’s Head. The Cape Town attraction provides the city’s most impressive views and is an intimate setting for a proposal. Start the trek as early as possible to avoid the tourist rush.
Victoria Falls, Zambia
Not only is Victoria Falls a bucket list destination for many, but it also screams romance. The falls is located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.
New York, USA
Mark Twain once said, “Make your mark in New York and you are a made man.” And, what better way to do so than by popping the question in New York.
Although one of the world’s busiest cities, New York offers dramatic views wherever you look.
Whether you go down on one knee in Central Park, Times Square or The Statue of Liberty, The Big Apple is bound to make your proposal one to remember.
The Maldives
The Maldives is an island in South Asia, composed of 26 ring-shaped atolls, which are made up of more than 1 000 smaller coral islands. The Maldives has become a top romantic destination for couples.
The waterfall is the largest in the world, measuring 1 708m wide and 108m high. Here, travellers can enjoy a sunset cruise, go on game drives or simply bask in its majestic beauty.
Cliffs of Moher, Ireland
Cliffs of Moher, Ireland
The Cliffs of Moher have faced the Atlantic for over 350 million years, boasting some of the world’s most picturesque natural sites.
Known as one of Ireland’s most visited tourist attractions, travellers from far and wide visit the Cliffs to enjoy its charm. Situated in County Clare along the Wild Atlantic Way, the Cliffs rise to 214m at their highest point. You will find seabirds, guillemots, kittiwakes and puffins wander about the area. You will need to arrive there as early as possible if you want to beat the crowds.
Think crystal clear lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, white-sand beaches and candlelit dinners under starry skies. So, it does not matter where you propose as every part of the destination is picture perfect. Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow and her American football player husband Tim Tebow chose to honeymoon there recently.
Gondola ride in Venice
While it may sound cliché, a gondola ride is just about the most romantic activity you could do. The gondola passes through Venetian palaces, colourful façades, and some of Venice’s top landmarks. Travellers can prearrange music, champagne and food to make the proposal extra special.
Boulders Beach, Cape Town
If your significant other is an animal lover, you should consider popping the question at Boulders Beach. Known as one of the most visited attractions in the Western Cape, Boulders Beach is home to the black-and-white African penguins.
The beach is located outside Simon’s Town, and the penguins are always around to add a little cheer.
The Canal Saint-Martin, Paris
Forget the Eiffel Tower, The Canal Saint-Martin in Paris is where you should ask your lover for their hand in marriage. The 4.6km long canal that connects the Canal de l’Ourcq to the River Seine provides the ideal backdrop for an epic proposal. Your loved one is bound to say yes in this idyllic setting.
