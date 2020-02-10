A post shared by Céline G-S (@celine.g.s) on Feb 6, 2020 at 9:39am PST

Not only is Victoria Falls a bucket list destination for many, but it also screams romance. The falls is located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The waterfall is the largest in the world, measuring 1 708m wide and 108m high. Here, travellers can enjoy a sunset cruise, go on game drives or simply bask in its majestic beauty.

The Cliffs of Moher have faced the Atlantic for over 350 million years, boasting some of the world’s most picturesque natural sites.