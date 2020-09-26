Master KG, Black Coffee to headline World Tourism Day celebrations

PRETORIA – Still riding the wave of international success after his hit single "Jerusalema" took the world by storm, Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, is set to thrill fans alongside internationally acclaimed South African artist Black Coffee and the sensational Busiswa at this year’s World Tourism day celebrations in Gauteng this weekend. This year’s World Tourism Day celebrations, to be addressed by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, will showcase South Africa as a world class destination, featuring some of the country’s finest talent, in a bid to resuscitate the tourism sector. “We are pleased to see the upsurge in demand by domestic travellers as we drive our domestic tourism campaign, aimed at getting South Africans to travel and explore the splendour of their country responsibly,” Kubayi-Ngubane said. “We are also looking forward to welcoming many of our international visitors to our shores, following the decision by our government to lift restrictions on international travel as from next month.” The department of tourism said the day-long tourism celebration extravaganza will be hosted at the Cradle of Humankind and Sterkfontein Caves in Gauteng on Sunday. The day is marked annually by the World Tourism Organisation on September 27.

Multi-award winning DJ Black Coffee, will entertain his local and global fans with a unique two-hour set from the Sterkfontein Caves, with a live broadcast on Channel O.

On either side of the Black Coffee performance, the electrifying Busiswa will entertain the audience at Maropeng, joined by Master KG, who is fast gaining worldwide recognition.

South Africa’s World Tourism Day celebrations will end off in style with those in attendance hitting the dance floor in response to President Cyril Ramphasa’s call to join in the global trend of the JerusalemaDanceChallenge and show off their best moves, as we bid farewell to Tourism Month, the tourism department said.

This year’s theme for World Tourism Day is focused on rural development and tourism. The theme is recognition of the important role that tourism plays in the development of rural communities.

Proceedings from the day’s activities will be streamed live on the GovernmentZA YouTube channel and also on Soweto TV.

– African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Naomi Mackay