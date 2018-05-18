Mount Camdeboo advances its long-term conservation vision with introduction of elephant and lion in 2018. They already have the rhino, buffalo and leopard on the property. Picture: Supplied.

Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve will further its long-term conservation vision with the introduction of elephant and lion onto the 14 000ha reserve in 2018. It will become home to the famed ‘Big Five’ as rhino, Cape buffalo and leopard are already present on the property.

These species all historically occurred in the Great Karoo region and forms part of the reserve’s long-term plans to reintroduce historically occurring species in the area.

Owner Iain Buchanan said they were thrilled to welcome back these majestic creatures to Mount Camdeboo.

Records show that elephant have always been indigenous to the area, being an animal that can live in habitats ranging from deserts to forests, as long as there is clean fresh drinking water and shade.

Mount Camdeboo meets all their habitat requirements and lion will be introduced later during the year, which will complete our Big Five safari offering.

The family’s long-term conservation vision included developing the property for the conservation of fauna and flora sustained by eco-tourism, with the view to expanding this further into the Karoo region.