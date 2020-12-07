3 things to do in Mpumalanga this summer

With many planning a December break after a chaotic year, travellers should include Mpumalanga on their bucket list. The province is home to a range of diverse offerings, catering to all ages. Whether you want that Instagrammable shot or tick an adventure bucket list item off your list, there's something for everyone. Here are some attractions you should add to your Mpumalanga bucket list. Snap a selfie at Berlin Falls For those who want Insta-worthy backgrounds, Berlin Falls, north of Graskop, is just the place to spend a tranquil summer’s day. A special observation platform allows travellers to view this natural wonder.

According to the Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency website, the Watervalspruit plunges down an 80m cliff into a large green pool.

Immerse yourself in nature during a forest canopy tour in Hazyview

This two-hour activity takes you to the lush forests in Hazyview. There are four tours a day and travellers need to complete 10 platforms before they emerge victoriously.

Participants meet at Perry’s Bridge Trading Post in Hazyview and complete the documentation before being kitted out and briefed. The activity costs R560pp.

Visit https://www.tours-tickets. co.za/

Quad bike at Badplaas, A Forever Resort

Badplaas, A Forever Resort is situated in the Hlumuhlumu mountain range. If you want to explore more, take a quad bike adventure through the resort into its reserve and back. The one-hour experience showcases wildlife like springbok, zebra and giraffes. The activity costs R275 an hour.

Visit https://www. foreverbadplaas.co.za/

