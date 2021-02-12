5 reasons to visit Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge

Newly opened Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge sits suspended over the Sabie River in the Kruger National Park. Here are five reasons why you should visit: It offers unparalleled views View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kruger Shalati (@kruger_shalati) The hotel offers guests a view of the majestic Sabie River, and if you are lucky some animals that congregate on the banks of the river. Head to the lounge carriage for some incredible landscapes. It is a birder's dream location

Guests of the hotel are noticing that some rarely sighted birds are being spotted in and around the Shalati area. This includes a crowned eagle that one guest managed to see from his room. Other birds often seen in the area are dark capped bulbuls, tawny flanked prinia, blue waxbills and the majestic bush shrike.

A social distance paradise

Picture: supplied.

As the hotel is elevated, guests don’t even have to leave their rooms to spot some animals as the animals that flock near the river below. If you do though, only a small group of people is allowed to go out on game drives at a time with strict Covid-19 prevention measures in place.

It boasts the most unique pool in Africa

The pool boasts the most stunning animal sightings and sunsets. So, grab a cocktail and enjoy the lush views while suspended over the Sabie River.

Home to unique walkway across the bridge

Picture: Chris Kane-Berman.

As you have read by now, there are many different ways to view the animals that visit the Shalati and Sabie River area. One of the ways is via a unique walkway across the bridge. This walkway provides guests with a personal experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Kruger National Park.