5 things to do on your ultimate Mpumalanga-Limpopo budget road trip

If you want to embark on a road trip this weekend, consider planning one to Mpumalanga or Limpopo. The five-hour trip offers some incredible views and pit stops.

Here are some attractions you can do on your Mpumalanga-Limpopo road trip: Mpumalanga Lone Creek Falls

Lone Creek Falls not only offers fantastic photo opportunities, but it also makes the perfect day trip. Located in Sabie, guests can enjoy a short walk to the falls to take selfies and savour the views. Guests can set up picnics or braai at a designated area. Entry costs R30. Visit www.mpumalanga.com Sudwala Caves Known as one of the oldest caves in the country, Sudwala is aesthetically stunning. A tour guide shares insight into the history of the caves and their formation. Tours run every 15 minutes and are around an hour long. Adults pay R100 and children pay R60. Call 083 446 0228. There is also a dinosaur park, which costs R70 for adults and R40 for children. Visit www.sudwalacaves.com/

Kruger Station is where you go to get a tasty meal and glorious views of the Kruger National Park. You may even spot a few animals as you sink your teeth into your meal. For a quick lunch, visit the Enroute Grab 'N Go Deli and the Departing Soon coffee and ice cream café. Head to Round in 9 for more casual dining or 3638 for a more laid-back food experience. Other attractions include a biltong bar and a petite four station. Visit www.krugerstation. com/ Limpopo

Jessica the hippo Hoedspruit, a small town in Limpopo, is home to the famous hippo who interacts with humans. Jessica, raised by her owners Tonie and Shirley Joubert like their own child, is friendly and loves taking selfies with guests. Entry costs R100 per adult and R50 for children under 12. Call 015 817 1865. Thaba Kwena Crocodile Farm