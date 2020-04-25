After success of its virtual safaris, Tintswalo to introduce walking safaris

"This too shall pass." It's a saying that the travel industry is hoping will happen soon. In anticipation of South Africa opening its borders and travellers making the effort to visit the undiscovered gems of their own country, Tintswalo Lodges has stepped up to the plate with the introduction of walking safaris offered at affordable rates. Walking safari packages will be on offer at Tintswalo Safari Lodge in the Manyeleti Nature Reserve in the greater Kruger region, and Tintswalo Lapalala in the malaria-free Waterberg, a three-hour drive from Johannesburg. The 3-day/2-night packages include luxury accommodation with all meals, as well as four guided bush walks. These range from a three-hour walk with a bush brunch followed by a game drive in an open safari vehicle to return to the lodge, totwo-hour excursions setting out on foot from the lodge, and a shorter one-hour walk on the morning of departure. Walking safari packages are available from R12 000 per person sharing for a group of maximum six people. Children can be accommodated from the age of 16 and older. (Rates valid from June 1 to July 31, 2020)

Lisa Goosen, owner and CEO of Tintswalo Lodges, says that there has been a surge in interest from viewers following Tintswalo’s lockdown virtual safaris that is broadcast daily on its social media channels.

"We have had a phenomenal response to the virtual safaris and positive feedback from South Africans who have been inspired to tick that safari bucket list. Bush walks in Big 5 territory is a specialized activity that is not that widely available and so we are fortunate that we can offer this in both these pristine reserves, as Tintswalo’s experienced rangers are qualified as walking trails guides too," she said.

And, the idea of a walking safari, instead of driving around in a vehicle for game viewing, appeals to many South Africans who have been cooped up for weeks during lockdown.

"Walking safaris offer a very real, multi-sensory experience as you are much more connected to nature when you are on foot. Our lodges are looking spic and span after we have had lots of time for maintenance work and our service staff are eagerly anticipating their return to work. We simply can’t wait to open our doors again to welcome our guests," Goosen concluded.