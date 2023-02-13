Camps closed and staff evacuated as Kruger Park expects more rainfall

South African National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for the upkeep of parks, including the Kruger National Park (KNP), has announced that park management has temporarily closed some remote camps and evacuated staff to nearer, safer camps following flooding in Mpumalanga. The decision comes as parts of the KNP are expected to receive more rain in the coming week, and the temporary closure of camps is effective until the situation improves.

KNP managing executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu, said gravel roads and remote camps have been temporarily closed, including those used to evacuate guests from Lower Sabie, Biyamiti and Crocodile Bridge out of the KNP yesterday as a precautionary measure. “Closures are necessary to ensure everybody’s safety during this time and we would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads while driving inside the park. A disaster management team is in motion and periodical updates will be released until the situation improves,” said Mthimkhulu. In a statement by SANParks, Mthimkhulu also revealed that tar roads are open, although the teams had to temporarily close some for a short period yesterday (the route between Pretoriuskop and Skukuza as well as the one between Malelane and Skukuza) for guests’ safety, but these were reopened as soon as flash floods stopped.

“Skukuza Airport is operating but advises passengers to contact their lodges to get information before flying to Skukuza. The airport is processing passengers to and from the airport via Shelati Bridge; and all transfer companies, lodge representatives and car hire should pick up and drop off in the Skukuza Day Visitors’ Site, which is adjacent to the train/bridge, because the Sabie low level bridge is flooded,” said Mthimkhulu. The status of camps and roads in the KNP is as follows: Gravel roads in the South remain closed.

All tar roads in the park are open except the main road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie.

Talamati Bush Camp is closed.

Balule is closed.

Biyamiti Bush Camp is closed.

Sable Hide is closed.

Shimuwini, Bateleur and Sirheni Bush Camps are open.

All rest camps are operational except Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie.

All entrance gates except Crocodile Bridge are open. “Honorary rangers and KNP roads teams continue to clear debris on the bridges and anywhere else when necessary. We advise guests to avoid all roads with ‘No Entry’ signs or blocked with other objects,” said Mthimkhulu.