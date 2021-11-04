Enjoy movies in the wild with South Africa’s first commercial 360-degree cinema

One of Africa’s first commercial 360 cinemas opens in the heart of the Kruger National Park at the Kruger Station. For those who are looking for out-of-the-box date night or friend getaway ideas, then a movie in the middle of a national park is worth ticking off your bucket list.

Kruger 360 Cinema in the Kruger National Park is being dubbed as a “must-see attraction”. Located within the Kruger Station precinct in Skukuza rest camp, the cinema is built like a cylinder with a 360 wrap-around screen inside that gives guests an immersive viewing experience. Viewers will sit on chairs that swivel and rotate for a 360 experience. Judiet Barnes, the executive manager of brand, sales and marketing at Kruger Shalati, said building a circular screen in the middle of Kruger National Park was no easy feat. “There was a lot to consider in this area, such as the heat and humidity in Skukuza. We also wanted to ensure that we keep the space authentic, interesting and informative while still staying true to the ethos of being based in a world-renowned national park.

“It had its challenges, but we are extremely excited to share this innovative experience with our guests and give a new perspective to all aspects of conservation and the importance thereof for the future,” she said. The movies screened at the cinema will focus on conservation stories with ticket prices costing R75 per person. The launch movies include Rewild, a movie about six black rhinos that were chosen to be part of a confidential translocation from South Africa to Chad. This immersive virtual reality documentary puts visitors on the front line of the historic operation and face-to-face with the rare black rhino. Guests will see just how a multi-disciplinary team made up of intergovernmental organisations is changing the face of biodiversity by rewilding Africa.