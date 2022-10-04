FEDHASA calls for bolstering of security measures around Kruger Park after German tourist’s death

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has extend its condolences to the family and friends of a German tourist, who was fatally wounded during an attempted hijacking. The hijacking took place on the R538 in Mpumalanga on Monday while the tourists were on their way to the Kruger Park.

According to the police, four tourists travelling to Numbi Gate in the afternoon were allegedly stopped by three armed suspects in a VW Caddy. A statement issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS), revealed that the suspects instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle. “When the driver reportedly locked all the doors, one of the suspects shot him through the window. He died on the scene. It is further alleged that the victims’ vehicle drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists,” said the SAPS.

The police unit revealed that it has launched a manhunt for the suspects and urged anyone with any information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. Meanwhile, Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism has offered a reward of R50 000 for information leading to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime. FEDHASA National Chair, Rosemary Anderson, said that the federation was shaken, “to the core by this tragic incident and extends its deepest condolences to the loved ones of the German tourist who lost his life in yesterday’s attempted hijacking.”

“We simply cannot allow this to happen again, and as FEDHASA we trust, that in addition to the rapid mobilisation we have seen from SAPS and other stakeholders on the ground to find and bring the perpetrators to justice, that there will be real commitment in dealing with the root cause so that no family need ever endure this loss again,” said Anderson. Anderson said that there was a need for a deep, sustainable and catalytic nationwide intervention to address crime in the country. “If Covid necessitated a state of emergency, then surely the pandemic of crime does too. We all know what is wrong. We now need dramatic on-the-ground intervention involving all sectors of government, labour, society, NGOs and religious leaders to put an end to the human suffering and job losses that crime causes, particularly the latter in our tourism and hospitality sector,” said Anderson.

