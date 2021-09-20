First skywalk of its kind in South Africa to open at God’s Window

South Africa is already home to a host of unique travel experiences, but soon you can walk the sky at God’s Window Skywalk in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve. Dubbed as the first skywalk of its kind in South Africa, and one of a very few to have been built around the world, the project launches in 2023.

With a 900 metre drop, the God’s Window Skywalk will be higher than the Grand Canyon Skywalk, which stands between 150m and 280m, and the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in China, which is 260m at its highest point. The skywalk, a cantilevered glass walkway suspended off the edge of the cliff, offers guests a 360-degree panoramic view. Jerry Mabena, chief executive of Motsamayi Tourism Group, said the walkway is 12m from the cliff and 5m wide.

With a vast array of activities on-site, including a skywalk, sky bridge, a sky swing, a zero-gravity room, conference and meeting facilities, the skywalk is expected to become a global attraction. “Our desire is to see this beautiful project acting as an instrument to put the area back into its place as a world-class tourism destination. We believe this project will energise the area, create new jobs and support other attractions in the area. “The Blyde River region attracts nearly one million visitors annually, and projects like the skywalk will do a lot to increase those numbers. It will also encourage people to roam in the area for longer, which will increase visitor spend to the region while exposing more people to one of South Africa’s most beautiful locations," Mabena said.

In addition to creating hundreds of jobs, Mabena said the project benefits the Mapulana tribe and the surrounding community. The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency also aims to develop the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains World Heritage Site and the Railway Heritage Tourism projects. Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency chief executive Johannes Nobunga said there is plenty for tourists to see and do in Mpumalanga.