German tourist’s death a huge setback for tourism sector, says SANParks

Following the tragic events of this week, South African National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing South Africa’s national parks, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the German Tourist who was fatally shot in a hijacking on the Numbi Road, en route to their lodge in the Kruger National Park. “Our thoughts are with the family as they process this senseless and tragic loss. We are deeply saddened by the escalation of crime and violence to this terrible end which not only threatens the lives of our visitors, but also the livelihoods of the people living around our Parks,” said Kruger National Park Spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

Phaahla also said that this is a huge setback for the tourism sector and the country as they’ve been working with the Lowveld Business chamber and the National Department of Tourism to promote and market tourism products to overseas customers, and this latest criminal act undermines their efforts to restore the sector to pre-Covid days. “Tourism is a huge employer in a region with some of the highest unemployment rates in the country. We are confident that the law enforcement agencies will apprehend these heinous criminals and bring them to book,” said Phaahla. According to SANParks, Numbi road has been identified as a crime hot spot by the Tourism Sector, and efforts are ongoing to counter the criminality in the area and on the road with increased security patrols and vehicle recognition cameras.

The parks management body revealed that it is involved in those deliberations and working with the responsible authorities to try and ensure the safety of tourists on ALL roads leading to the KNP and other tourist destinations in the area. SANParks has advised tourists to plan their trips carefully, only make stops at designated areas such as garages and service stations, try to travel in convoys, and where possible, use alternative gates. “Paul Kruger and Phabeni Gates are fully operational and signposted and can be used as a gateway to other lodges around the KNP,” said SANParks.

Watch more from the KNP