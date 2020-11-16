How to plan a trip from Gauteng to Kruger National Park

Are you itching to travel somewhere different, then this Johannesburg to Kruger National Park route will offer you a bush escape while still allowing you to explore the other famous attractions along the route. Trafalgar, which launched its Near Not Far series to help South African's fuel their wanderlust and entire domestic tourism, created the Pride of the North tour to showcase what travellers can expect on this route Day 1 View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⓕⓔⓡⓞⓩⓐ| 🌍 (@fromcapetown.withlove) Start your exploring at The Union Buildings. Not only does it offer an interesting story, but it also boasts some pretty stunning views. Travellers can stroll through the terraced gardens to pay homage to Madiba’s statue or snap a selfie at the many instaworthy spots available.

Travellers can then drive to Dullstroom, which is a 2 and a half-hour drive from the Union Buildings.

The town in Mpumalanga is likened to the Scottish Highlands. Here, travellers can enjoy craft beer, superb food, a whisky tasting experience and fly fishing.

After a long journey, book an overnight stay here.

Day 2

Pack some padkos and head to Hazyview, a two-hour drive from Dullstroom.

Hazyview is as pretty as an artwork, whether you talking the view of God’s Window (on a clear day you can see all the way to the Kruger National Park and the Lebombo mountains which border Mozambique), or revelling at Blyde River Canyon or appreciating Bourke’s Luck Potholes.

Be sure to pop by one of their quaint restaurants for a late lunch before the almost hour drive to Pilgrim's Rest.

Pilgrim’s Rest, a small museum town, is a provincial heritage site and known as the second of the Transvaal gold fields.

Spend an overnight here.

Day 3

Take an hour drive to Kruger National Park where you will be blessed with some of the best animal sightings in the world. You may want to spend a few days here. There is plenty of accommodation available to suit all budgets.