Jock Safari Lodge introduces riverbed dining









The riverbed provides unobstructed views across the wilderness where guests may see game passing by. Picture: Supplied Jock Safari Lodge has introduced riverbed dining as an exciting new dining option. Situated at the confluence of two rivers in the southwest corner of the Kruger National Park, the Mitomeni river (Shangaan for ‘Jackalberry Tree’) and Biyamiti river (Shangaan for ‘Place of many Trees’), the unique setting provides the opportunity for guests to enjoy a traditional, barbecue-style feast. The riverbed provides unobstructed views across the wilderness where guests may see game passing by. Diners may settle into vintage-style canvas safari chairs, or lounge on oversized Persian cushions, relaxing with feet tucked into the clean, sun-baked river sand to enjoy this unforgettable multi-sensory experience.

The chefs dish up delicious and wholesome dishes, including a selection of fresh salads and a variety of meat off the grill. Traditional South African desserts are served out of authentic tin mugs that can be enjoyed while sitting around the campfire, to end the riverbed dining experience on a high note.

Steeped in history, Jock Safari Lodge was the first private concession within South Africa’s largest and most famous national park.

It is named after Sir Percy FitzPatrick’s popular book, Jock of the Bushveld, the famous story of the canine hero Jock’s courage and loyalty, set during South Africa’s first gold rush era.

Set within 6 000 hectares of exclusive traversing rights, the iconic safari lodge accommodates only 30 guests, in addition to the adjacent family-friendly camp, Fitzpatrick’s, which accommodates six guests.

Visit: https://www.jocksafarilodge.com/ for more info