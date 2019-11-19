Jock Safari Lodge has introduced riverbed dining as an exciting new dining option.
Situated at the confluence of two rivers in the southwest corner of the Kruger National Park, the Mitomeni river (Shangaan for ‘Jackalberry Tree’) and Biyamiti river (Shangaan for ‘Place of many Trees’), the unique setting provides the opportunity for guests to enjoy a traditional, barbecue-style feast.
The riverbed provides unobstructed views across the wilderness where guests may see game passing by.
Diners may settle into vintage-style canvas safari chairs, or lounge on oversized Persian cushions, relaxing with feet tucked into the clean, sun-baked river sand to enjoy this unforgettable multi-sensory experience.