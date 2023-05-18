Kruger Gate Hotel’s role in conservation as International Biodiversity Day approaches

Anton Gillis, CEO at Kruger Gate Hotel, emphasises that environmental protection encompasses more than just preserving biodiversity — it is also beneficial for business. The rising trend among travellers is to seek out sustainable and eco-friendly destinations.

Increasingly, travellers are actively seeking out destinations that prioritise sustainability and demonstrate eco-friendly practices. ''We have noticed a significant shift in the demands of our corporate clients, who increasingly expect us to showcase how our sustainable initiatives are practically being implemented on our property during the bidding process,'' says Gillis.

More importantly, we want the great grandchildren of our guests to not only know what a rhino is from a textbook, but to experience the awe-inspiring sight of these magnificent creatures in person, roaming freely in Kruger National Park. Preserving biodiversity is our legacy, ensuring future generations can experience the wonders of nature.'' Kruger National Park, is one of Africa's largest game reserves, and is renowned for its abundant biodiversity, housing a wide array of plant and animal species. The park's dedicated staff and the management team of South African National Parks (SANParks) demonstrate unwavering commitment to conservation. They work tirelessly to protect endangered species, combat poaching activities, and reduce the impact of human activities on the park's delicate ecosystem. Gillis highlights that safeguarding the environment goes beyond merely preserving the diverse range of species. "We are immensely grateful to SANParks for their unwavering dedication to preserving the park's ecosystems and wildlife. We recognise the crucial role that they play in maintaining the balance of nature in this unique environment. Our team is committed to working closely with SANParks to ensure that our operations continue to have a minimal impact on the park's delicate ecology," he adds.

While many hotels in the region have embraced sustainable practices, such as using renewable energy sources, reducing waste, and minimising their environmental footprint, they can go beyond just adopting sustainable practices. Additionally, when visiting Kruger National Park, it’s essential for travellers to understand their responsibility to protect the environment as well. Therefore travellers should making it a priority to follow the park's rules, stay on designated paths, and not disturbing wildlife. Choosing hotels and tour operators that prioritise sustainability and making donations to conservation organisations further contribute to ongoing efforts. “By joining forces, hotels and travellers alike can ensure that this precious ecosystem continues to flourish for generations to come.It's a collective effort that holds the power to preserve and celebrate the wonders of biodiversity in Kruger National Park, setting an inspiring example for the world. Let's rise to the occasion and make a difference together,” Gillis concludes.