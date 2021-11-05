Kruger National Park safe despite fire season

Travellers to Kruger National Park this summer can rest assured that staff behind the scenes are doing everything in their power to stop any out-of-control fires in the award-winning reserve. This is according to KNP spokesman Isaac Phaahla. Three fires have been reported in the park since September, but no major damage has been done.

"Fires are a common and natural occurrence in KNP. The savanna biome (also referred to as tropical grasslands) and the fynbos biome (Cape Floristic Region) are dependent on fires to keep the ecosystem functioning healthily. "This is why Kruger National Park has taken proactive steps to ensure that travellers and animals alike are protected during this fire season. In fact, travelling to the national park is safe," he said. Phaahla explained that the team was constantly monitoring areas within the park.

"With temperatures of 38 degrees on average in summer, we are always vigilant so we can act if a fire starts," he said. Phaahla said they used controlled burns to help reduce wildfires. "These control fires help us to manage the fires from spreading and pose no threat to the animals.