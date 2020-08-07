Kruger Station: SA's new foodie destination

Kruger National Park visitors will get to experience a new foodie destination this month. The Kruger Station, which is part of the Kruger Shalati project, has created a bespoke designed and crafted space for travellers and foodies. Judiet Barnes Concession, general manager for Kruger Shalati, said they were delighted to share their labour of love with Kruger National Park visitors. "The Kruger Station goes beyond the usual bacon-and-egg breakfasts, or home-packed sandwich lunches eaten at its various stops, with a far more pleasurable and exciting way to spend an hour or two before guests resume their search for the Big Five, " said Concession. The station structure was built in the 1980s to house the heritage train currently parked in Skukuza at Kruger National Park. This new opening sees the rebirth and modernisation of this iconic station to add to its heritage with an artisanal food and beverage offering, which includes a family dining section, bar, a deli/takeaway, a 360-degree cinema, children play area and a retailing area. View this post on Instagram Meet the Kruger Station chefs who’ll be whipping up our delicious eats behind the scenes. ⁣ ⁣ Welcome to the team!⁣ ⁣ 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳⁣ ⁣ #KrugerStation A post shared by Kruger Station (@krugerstation) on Jul 20, 2020 at 4:16am PDT Opening up this weekend is the Enroute Grab ‘N Go Deli and the Departing Soon coffee and ice cream cafe, where guests can either enjoy the delectable foods while sitting in the open seating area or a takeaway for their next adventure.

The Round in 9, a bar and casual dining space, will open it’s seating for guests to enjoy their meals from the Deli while the bar aspect will open once alcohol sales are permitted by government. The 3638 sit-down family restaurant, 360-degree cinema and the Li’l Gricers play zone will launch this year.

CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena said the opening of the Kruger Station is the first phase of the Kruger Shalati Project. “This is a much-anticipated and very different destination for visitors to the Kruger National Park. We are looking forward to seeing how guests react to this exciting addition to one of Africa’s largest and most popular game reserves.

“We anticipate that visitors will be thrilled to have the chance to get out again, to enjoy nature and the magnificence of our wild animals, while also being able to experience exciting food within the safari setting of the park, all within the necessary safe social distancing," he said.

General manager operations of the new Kruger Station lifestyle precinct at Kruger National Park Gavin Ferreira, said the opening will be done in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.