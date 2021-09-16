Kruger Station turns 1. Here’s what to expect when you visit

Kruger Station has become a top pit stop for Kruger National Park travellers since opening a year ago. Here’s how the Kruger Station is redefining the Kruger experience for everyone: Catch a movie

The innovative Kruger 360 Cinema, which will launch soon, is built like a cylinder with a wraparound screen inside that gives guests an immersive viewing experience. Viewers will sit on chairs that swivel and rotate to offer a 360-degree experience.

Movies screened at the cinema will be 10 to 20 minutes long and will focus on stories of the Kruger National Park, historical information about the area, details about the various animals, and so much more. Tickets will be R75 with access to four short shows. Enjoy wine in the wild From September 17 to 19, guests can enjoy a one-of-kind wine experience called Wine in the Wild. Enjoy a series of wine tastings from 2 pm to 7pm on all days from Antonij Rupert, Delaire, Opstal, Avondale and more.

Cocktails in the wild The Round in 9 Bar offers a cocktail menu of 14 cocktails and five mocktails. It’s the perfect place to stop off between game drives and savour the views. Cool off with some classic cocktails, or try one of the signature drinks at the bar. Meal options are available.

Artisanal foods safari style Pop into 3638 Restaurant and enjoy meals such as pork belly nuggets, hand-crafted pizzas, delectable burgers, duck ragu with pappardelle pasta, a vegan chickpea and mushroom burger, and several tempting desserts.