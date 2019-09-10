The Mpumalanga leg of the Lilizela Awards took place at Ingwenyama Conference and Sports Resort on September 6. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Lilizela Award season has officially started. Throughout September, awards will be held in the provinces and culminate in the National Lilizela Tourism Awards on November 9 at Sun Arena in Pretoria. The Mpumalanga event took place at Ingwenyama Conference and Sports Resort on September 6.

Big winners included Forever Resorts, with four awards, and Jackalberry Ridge - which took two awards for the Caravan & Camping and Self-catering Shared Vacation categories.

Here are the complete list of winners for the Mpumalanga leg of the Lilizela Awards:

ETEYA

Mbombela Experience

Meetings, Exhibitions & Special Events

Blyde Canyon, A Forever Resort

Conference Centre

Loskopdam, A Forever Resort

Wildlife Encounters

Inyati Game Lodge

Caravan & Camping

Jackalberry Ridge

Country House

Welgelegen Manor

Hamilton Parks Country Lodge

Guesthouse

LaRoca Guesthouse

Lodge

Needles Safari Lodge

Ebundu

Self-catering Shared Vacation

Jackalberry Ridge

Blyde Canyon, A Forever Resort

Mjejane Bush Camp

Self-catering Exclusive

The Cycad Lodge & Chalets

Hotel

Emnotweni Sun

Road Lodge Mbombela

Badplaas, A Forever Resort

Schneider’s Boutique Hotel

Town Lodge Mbombela

Bed & Breakfast

Matumi Golf Lodge