Lilizela Award season has officially started. Throughout September, awards will be held in the provinces and culminate in the National Lilizela Tourism Awards on November 9 at Sun Arena in Pretoria.
The Mpumalanga event took place at Ingwenyama Conference and Sports Resort on September 6.
Big winners included Forever Resorts, with four awards, and Jackalberry Ridge - which took two awards for the Caravan & Camping and Self-catering Shared Vacation categories.
Here are the complete list of winners for the Mpumalanga leg of the Lilizela Awards:
ETEYA
Mbombela Experience
Meetings, Exhibitions & Special Events
Blyde Canyon, A Forever Resort
Conference Centre
Loskopdam, A Forever Resort
Wildlife Encounters
Inyati Game Lodge
Caravan & Camping
Jackalberry Ridge
Country House
Welgelegen Manor
Hamilton Parks Country Lodge
Guesthouse
LaRoca Guesthouse
Lodge
Needles Safari Lodge
Ebundu
Self-catering Shared Vacation
Jackalberry Ridge
Blyde Canyon, A Forever Resort
Mjejane Bush Camp
Self-catering Exclusive
The Cycad Lodge & Chalets
Hotel
Emnotweni Sun
Road Lodge Mbombela
Badplaas, A Forever Resort
Schneider’s Boutique Hotel
Town Lodge Mbombela
Bed & Breakfast
Matumi Golf Lodge