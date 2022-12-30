LOOK: Black-owned luxury hotel unveiled in Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route

The black family-owned hotel is 5km from the village of Graskop and also part of Extraordinary’s collection of luxury lodges and hotels in Southern Africa. Extraordinary started providing a holistic management service to Angels View from November 2022, following its official opening.

Angels View is headed by respected “tourism warriors”, Dr and Mrs Khoza, both with three decades of experience in the industry. It offers a luxury product with a multi-market target, ideal for both leisure and business travellers looking for accommodation in close proximity to the renowned Kruger National Park, Panorama Route and the many wonders of the province named after the rising sun. Main lounge at Angels View. Picture: Supplied According to Extraordinary, Angels View is born from a deep love of Mpumalanga and inspired by the beauty of God’s Window which is why Dr Reuel Khoza and his wife Mumsy Khoza (nee Thaledi), felt driven to create a legacy in this incredible space that straddles the escarpment.

“Bringing this legacy to life has been a passion project for the family, with a great deal of thought and detail going into it. Strong family ties are evident in the names of each individual suite, all named after significant Khoza and Thaledi clan members. The fine dining restaurant deemed, “Mumsy’s” (honouring Mrs Mumsy Khoza), pays homage to the matriarch’s passion for food and family,“ said Extraordinary. The hotel’s interior is designed by Donald Nxumalo Interior Design and it’s design is culturally aligned and inspired by Shangaan styles. A sneak peak of Angels View’s superior suite. Picture: Supplied Donald Nxumalo is remarkably talented, with a knack for combining sophistication, African influence, urban chic and intuition to create something special and has embraced traditional motifs right through to the Xibelani lights that are featured across the hotel.

Angels View boasts a myriad of accommodation options, from the contemporary-styled superior and luxury panorama rooms to the 10 Earth Grotto suites, the four-bedroom Khoza House and two one-bedroom suites complete with mini kitchens and private balconies. The hotel facilities include a Grande pool deck, viewing decks, spa, gymnasium, library and plenty of lounge space in which to relax and soak up the unique setting. A trend-setting glass bar area, known as Café Ahe, completes the experience. A view of the pool at Angels View. Picture: Supplied It also doubles up as a venue for weddings, events, and modern conferencing as the facilities are show-stopping.

