LOOK: Inside The Capital Mbombela, SA's new R250m hotel

SA developments are springing up in a bid to boost travel in South Africa, and newly opened Capital Mbombela ticks all the right boxes. Costing R205 million to build, The Capital Mbombela has an array of accommodation options, whether it is a hotel room, apartment or penthouse.

The property is kitted with a string of attractive amenities to make guests feel right at home. These include the world-class elevATE Restaurant and Bar known for its intriguing cocktails, as well as a swimming pool and expansive deck, fitness centre, wi-fi and luxury guest amenities in rooms. According to a press release, The Capital Mbombela is home to one of the largest conferencing facilities in the city. It says the "state of the art audio-visual equipment and beautifully appointed venues" will exceed guests’ expectations. Picture: supplied. Picture: supplied. As most travellers are working remotely, the hotel offers workspaces in rooms and sections within the hotel.

Marc Wachsberger, the managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments, said the hotel was designed and built to celebrate modern and open design. “We identified a need for a sophisticated, luxury destination in Mbombela, to meet the needs of local business, business travellers, leisure seekers and the local community. "We have designed and built this hotel with a focus on modern and open design, providing Mbombela and surrounds with the perfect environment to mix and mingle in style after deals have been negotiated and closed," he said.