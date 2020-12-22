LOOK: Nkomazi Private Game Reserve gets multi-million rand revamp

Located above the banks of the Komati River in Mpumalanga lies Nkomazi Private Game Reserve. The luxe glamping lodge reopened in November 2020 after a multi-million rand comprehensive refurbishment and it looks incredible. With approximately 14,900 hectares of protected habitat under conservation, within an ancient milieu that has been hailed as a geological mecca by experts, Nkomazi is known as the ultimate safari offering. Here, you can try to spot 300 bird species and the Big 4, lion, leopard, elephant and Cape buffalo, as well as the endangered cheetah during game drives. Picture: Supplied. There are birding safaris, guided nature walks, catch-and-release fly fishing, visits to bushman paintings on site, and rejuvenating pamper sessions at The River Retreat spa.

Keen stargazers can take a closer peek at the glittering galaxy through the high performance Celestron telescope.

Picture: Supplied.

For those who can’t resist a bout of retail therapy, the small boutique in camp offers a selection of locally sourced crafts, body products and branded merchandise.

All menus at Nkomazi are curated by Chef Nyoka, who is passionate about presentation and delights in adding a gourmet touch to his safari cuisine. The 14 handcrafted luxury tents are either river or reserve facing.

Ten units have undergone a classical reimagining of the soft furnishings while four are new builds incorporating composite decking made from repurposed timber and plastic.

All units boast air conditioning, a bathroom en suite, king or twin-size beds, an electronic safe and a writing desk.

Outside, the private splash pool, outdoor shower and standalone Victorian bath complete the deluxe spoil.

Picture: Supplied.

Travel

Driving from Johannesburg takes three-and-a-half hours, with a further twenty-five minutes to the lodge from the entrance gate.

Those travelling by flight can take a one-hour flight to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KIMA) via Johannesburg or Cape Town, or they can fly in by helicopter.

Guests in 4x4’s and SUV’S can drive directly down to the lodge while those in vehicles with lower clearance level are collected from the main gate called Grand Valley by prior arrangement.