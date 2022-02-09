LOOK: Shudufhadzo Musida̭ checks into Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida̭ blessed us with her beauty as she shared on Instagram that she was “checking in” at Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge. She posted pictures of her beautiful self and the luxurious lodge. Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge has been described as the most environmentally sensitive lodge in Africa.

Another former Miss South Africa, Melinda Bam, was seen visiting the Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge in January. View this post on Instagram A post shared by melindabam (@melindabam) Bam attached a heart-warming caption on the beauty of Earth Lodge to her Instagram post: ”We feel and touch the changing textures of different landscapes, from the velvety finish of the silver cluster-leaf and the viscosity of a devil’s thorn under water, to the rubbing-post-worthy grain of a leadwood’s bark. We taste the fresh leaves of a buffalo thorn that giraffes love, the tannins of a cluster-leaf and smell the thunder and rain rolling in and the buttery popcorn of a male leopard scent-marking his territory.” In another post she shared that Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge was one of her and husband’s favourite getaway spots.