LOOK: Where Boity and her mom went on safari

South African personality Boity Thulo sure knows how to plan a holiday, so much so that we are still swooning from her Europe vacay back in August 2019. This time, she and her mom decided to go on a safari holiday to soak in the views and enjoy animal sightings like elephants, lions and giraffes.

The mom-and-daughter duo stayed at the five-star Lion Sands Game Reserve – a famed celeb safari destination. On her Instagram page, Boity said: "Loving every single minute out here @lionsandsgamereserve! And spending quality time with my mom for her birthday!" (sic). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Judging by their pictures, the pair stayed at Narina Lodge, dubbed a traditional safari experience in a sophisticated waterside haven.

The accommodation is perched on stilts among a canopy of 100-year-old trees, with organic chic décor and open design. Boasting nine individual suites, guests can watch the animals from their private pool and deck, as well as bed and bath. Room amenities include a double or twin bed, air conditioning, a lounge area and an indoor shower.