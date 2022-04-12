Make the most of the Easter weekend at these Mzansi getaways

It doesn’t matter where you are in South Africa, there’s always something to do, holiday season or not. Here are some ideas to enjoy in and around your city. Kruger National Park

It has become a tradition for some families to head to the Kruger National Park every other year, simply because it’s one of the country’s gems. If you’re planning to visit the park this weekend, you can enjoy more than just the scenery and the animals. This Easter weekend while you’re out on game drives, make your way to Skukuza Rest Camp and turn right at the circle. This is where you will stumble on the Kruger Station. Hungry? For the adults, the Freight Train Organic burger and a draft beer or glass of selected house wine will cost just R180 this weekend, and you will also have a variety of drinks specials to choose from.

Families can also enjoy a host of other activities such as the Li’l Gricers playzone for children, cocktails from Round in 9 bar and more. Cape Town V&A Waterfront’s new tour will shed light on one of South Africa’s oldest harbours. Picture: Cape Town Tourism. So far, there is no rain predicted for the Easter weekend in Cape Town and there is nothing like a sunny day with blue skies in the mother city.

The V&A Waterfront will have a kids’ market on Saturday and Sunday where you will find young entrepreneurs showing off their business acumen and selling amazing goods. This could be a good learning and motivating experience for our upcoming entrepreneurs. When your stomach starts to grumble, you can either eat at one of the many establishments at the Waterfront or hop on over to Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, where there is a delicious Easter buffet on the go from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday. The menu includes pickled fish with hot cross buns, smoked trout, grilled butternut salad, lamb rogan josh, roast potatoes, grilled line fish and, for dessert, a vanilla Easter egg cake, chocolate meringue tart and a vegan Oreo brownie. The cost is R475 a person, children under 12 years pay half-price, and those under 5 eat with compliments of the hotel.

Johannesburg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanctuary Mandela (@sanctuarymandela) Joburg might not have the outdoor spaces of Cape Town or golden beaches of Durban, but there’s plenty to do and explore in the City of Gold this Easter weekend. Sanctuary Mandela has a different approach to this holiday. It offers a special experience, with a meal off a menu that South Africa’s first democratically-elected president enjoyed with his friends and family, some of whom were statesmen themselves (think Bill Clinton). You can have a three-course meal at the world-renowned Sanctuary Mandela restaurant on Easter Sunday.

This special meal is prepared by Nelson Mandela’s former family and personal chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya, dishing up his preferred dishes. The cost of the meal is R600 a person. Nothing like home If you want to delight your loved ones and guests during Easter dinner or brunch, you have to think of an interesting and creative Easter table setting. Picture: Pexels/Nicole Michalou Of course, many of us are simply keen to stay home this Easter weekend to spend quality with loved ones. Here are some things you can do at home.