MasterChef SA’s Andrew Atkinson opens restaurant 3638 in Kruger National Park

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

For months the Kruger Shalati Concession team have been gearing up for the much-anticipated opening of the Kruger Shalati, the Train on theBridge and the complete opening of the new Kruger Station precinct. Now, with the resumption of inter-provincial travel in South Africa, the Kruger Shalati Concession has launched the Kruger Station - an artisanal food, beverage and edutainment hub. At the helm of the food offering in restaurant 3638 is local celebrity chef Andrew Atkinson. “The whole team has been working extremely hard planning this opening for some time, and we have launched restaurant 3638 with a vast and deletable menu to cater to our vast clientele ,” commented Atkinson. “When you get the opportunity to dine at 3638, you enjoy the tastes of true Southern African cuisine with its vast array of flavours. This is all experienced in an unpretentious setting, made for you to enjoy with your family or friends.”

Restaurant 3638 sits within the new Kruger Station precinct. The station structure was built in the 1980s to house the heritage train currently parked in Skukuza, Kruger National Park (KNP).

“The essence of the restaurant,” explained Atkinson, “is that it’s a celebration of the historic Kruger Park while we pay homage to the modern-day visitor, by showcasing what is the world-wide trend in dining today – easy, boutique-lifestyle dining, but in a South African way.”

Diners can expect food unique to South Africa such as crispy homemade samosas with venison bobotie and mango chutney as one of the fillings, while other dishes include succulent burgers (chicken, beef and vegan), handcrafted pizzas topped with kudu bobotie among other toppings, and mains such as butter chicken bunny chow, duck ragu with pappardelle pasta, a game 'Shisa Nyama’ sharing platter - and so much more.

Atkinson’s plan is to tantalise taste-buds with recognisable offerings done in a different bushveld style, while all food offered at the Kruger Station is artisanal.