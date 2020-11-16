Mjejane Bridge reopens in time for December peak season with reduced access rates

The Mjejane Bridge, providing the only private access into the Kruger National Park through Mjejane Game Reserve, has finally reopened in time for the December peak travel period with a reduced fee.

The bridge opened this month.

Sharmila Ragunanan, Marketing Manager of Dream Hotels & Resorts, said the hotel group was pleased that this long-awaited reopening has finally happened, in time for the recent announcement that South Africa’s borders are open for international travellers.

"The opening is vital for attracting much-needed capital back into the area. Mjejane Game Reserve forms part of a recently settled land-claim from the Lugedlane community who benefit from the sale of properties, the building of lodges and the overall tourism economy, including skills transfer, training as game rangers and providing key services in support of the maintenance and operations of the reserve," she said.

In July 2020, the Mjejane Game Reserve Home Owners Association (HOA) and SANParks agreed on preferential access via the bridge into the KNP for an initial six-month period due to low use. During this period, SANParks allocated 10 permits per day, with Mjejane Bush Camp guaranteed two per day along with access to any unused permits.