Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi fired after court appearance on murder charges

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday night, Mtsweni-Tsipane said the decision to relieve Msibi of his position was taken in light of the seriousness of the charges.

“I have been taken in consideration of the seriousness of the charges he is facing, as well as the impact that same will have on his work as the executive authority in government,” she said

“After all, it is to be expected that he should dedicate a fair amount of time to the case he is facing. It is common cause that the governing ANC has set itself, a particular moral standard that all of us, it’s public representatives have to abide by. While I release the MEC from his role and responsibilities, I wish to emphasise, accordingly observed, the two basic pillars of jurisprudence, the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. And the right to equality before the law,” she said.

While Msibi has been relieved from his MEC role he remains a member of the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature.