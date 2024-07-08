Mpumalanga mirrors Gauteng, recruits 1 200 ‘AmaPanyaza’ to fight crime

The newly appointed MEC of community safety, security and liaison in Mpumalanga, Jackie Macie, has announced that the province will recruit more than 1 000 crime prevention wardens, mirroring Gauteng’s initiative, in a bid to enhance crime-fighting efforts. Macie, formerly the MEC for Community Safety, Security, and Liaison during the 6th administration and re-appointed to the same role by Mandla Ndlovu, announced this on Saturday.

Macie said that the deployment of crime prevention wardens (CPWs), commonly referred to as AmaPanyaza, will not only help address crime but also contribute to reducing unemployment. The recruitment drive of crime prevention wardens in the province, follows in Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi footsteps of the fight against unemployment. Last year on Youth Day he launched the Nasi Ispani initiative, and saw the birth of crime prevention wardens. Over 6 000 people have been deployed to monitor and protect townships, informal settlements, and hostels, CBDs, and businesses. According to Lesufi, the aim is to boot out and sweep crime off the streets of Gauteng.

Meanwhile, Macie said the initiative is vital, acknowledging the high levels of gender-based violence and the surge in crimes in the communities. He mentioned that his department has numerous initiatives and programmes to enhance the capabilities of the men and women in blue. “We will confront the scourge of crime from all angles. “The police alone will not win this war. Hence, the wardens will work with all relevant role players to improve the safety of our communities,” he said.

Macie said the jobs are for those individuals who are involved in crime prevention initiatives in communities but are unemployed and meet the requirements to apply. “Applicants must apply for posts in areas where they reside,” he said. He said that the crime prevention wardens will be stationed in all 90 police stations across the province, and will work under the supervision of the police.