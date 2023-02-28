Mpumalanga’s Ingwenyama Resort rebrands, set to undergo refurbishment

ANEW Hotels & Resorts, is in celebratory mode after it announced that it will be welcoming guests to its 16th property, ANEW Resort White River Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Currently known as The Ingwenyama Resort, this impressive, yet tranquil conferencing and sports resort in the Lowveld, is an incredible feather to add to the group’s proverbial cap in a prime strategic location.

The hotel asset management company revealed that it had soldiered on through the devastating pandemic and grown its portfolio from three properties in March 2020, to 16 properties in just three years. ANEW Hotels & Resorts CEO, Clinton Armour, said they were thrilled to work with the owners of the property and had an extensive ongoing refurbishment plan in place, one that had already commenced. “This is a remarkable property that we are very proud and excited to include in our ANEW family. What really makes us excited about ANEW Resort White River, in addition to its proximity to the Kruger National Park, are its incredible sporting facilities,” said Armour.