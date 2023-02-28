Mpumalanga’s Ingwenyama Resort rebrands, set to undergo refurbishment

ANEW Hotels & Resorts, is in celebratory mode after it announced that it will be welcoming guests to its 16th property, ANEW Resort White River Mbombela in Mpumalanga.
Currently known as The Ingwenyama Resort, this impressive, yet tranquil conferencing and sports resort in the Lowveld, is an incredible feather to add to the group’s proverbial cap in a prime strategic location.
The hotel asset management company revealed that it had soldiered on through the devastating pandemic and grown its portfolio from three properties in March 2020, to 16 properties in just three years.
ANEW Hotels & Resorts CEO, Clinton Armour, said they were thrilled to work with the owners of the property and had an extensive ongoing refurbishment plan in place, one that had already commenced.
“This is a remarkable property that we are very proud and excited to include in our ANEW family. What really makes us excited about ANEW Resort White River, in addition to its proximity to the Kruger National Park, are its incredible sporting facilities,” said Armour.
ANEW Resort White River is a great location for sports teams and professionals looking for a training location with the benefits of medium-high altitude training. Lying at an altitude of 1 375m above sea level and boasts sports fields and swimming pools, including a state-of-the-art high-performance centre and gym.
The property also features 149 stylish rooms with all modern amenities and is the perfect backdrop for a wedding ceremony and the modern conferencing facilities can host a variety of functions.
“We look forward to welcoming you to ANEW Resort White River soon and we’re very excited to be announcing a 17th property at this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba in May,” said Armour.