PICS: Inside the newly opened Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge

Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge, one of the year's most anticipated hotels has finally opened. Suspended over the Sabie River in the heart of the Kruger National Park, Kruger Shalati Train provide luxury accommodation housed inside a restored and reimagined train, permanently located on top of the historical Selati Bridge. Travellers can expect unparalleled views of the Kruger National Park and the majestic Sabie River below. Picture: Kyle Lewin. Picture: Kyle Lewin. The hotel consists of 24 train rooms stationed on the Selati Bridge, spanning the gorgeous Sabie River from bank to bank. There is also a spectacular bespoke lounge carriage with an opulent bar and deck offering a stunning pool for relaxing and game viewing opportunities from the vista atop the river.

Picture: Kyle Lewin.

They will add seven land-based rooms called the Bridge House that overlooks the river and the Train on the Bridge.

Picture: Kyle Lewin.

Judiet Barnes, Sales, Marketing and Brand Executive for Kruger Shalati, said they were thrilled that the hotel is finally opened after delays due to Covid-19 and lockdown.

"To see our ambitious dream of putting an elevated train hotel on a bridge inside the iconic Kruger National Park come to life after all the intense planning and hard work is a feeling of elation and pride. We are delighted to finally be able to welcome visitors to Kruger Shalati for a unique and memorable experience," she said.

Picture: Kyle Lewin.

Jerry Mabena, CEO of the Thebe Tourism Group, said they were thrilled to have been chosen to develop this hotel and area of the Kruger National Park.

“Unique and interesting tourism offerings is what we do best and we are delighted to be able to show South Africans and the rest of the world how innovative and creative African design comes to life in a train on a bridge in one of the world’s best-known wildlife areas.

All while providing the communities surrounding the park an opportunity to earn, supply and incubate their business ideas within Kruger Shalati," he said.

Day visitors can enjoy the Kruger Station precinct.

The original Kruger Station, previously known as Selati, was built in the 80s to house the heritage train currently parked in Skukuza, Kruger National Park (KNP).