Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate rebrands as Kruger Gate Hotel

Marriott International and Platinum Hospitality Holdings have mutually agreed that the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate will no longer be part of the Marriott International portfolio. This comes after the expiry of its management contract which ends on August 31.
From September 1, the management of the hotel will be transferred to Platinum Hospitality Holdings under the stewardship of Anton Gillis who will be the CEO of the hotel operation. It will trade under the name of Kruger Gate Hotel.
“All reservations, current and future, remain unchanged,” Gillis says.
"We are truly excited to take over the management of this unique property. Over the years the hotel has built up a wonderful community of frequent travellers who all share a common passion for the Kruger Park. We have exciting plans for the hotel and look forward to enhancing our guests’ experience.”
Richard Collins, area vice president – Sub-Saharan Africa says: “It has been a privilege to manage the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate for the past 20 years, and we wish the owners the very best in their future operation of this well-loved property. We will work with Platinum Hospitality Holdings to ensure a smooth transition for guests, employees, and suppliers of the property.”