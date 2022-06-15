Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate rebrands as Kruger Gate Hotel

Marriott International and Platinum Hospitality Holdings have mutually agreed that the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate will no longer be part of the Marriott International portfolio. This comes after the expiry of its management contract which ends on August 31.

From September 1, the management of the hotel will be transferred to Platinum Hospitality Holdings under the stewardship of Anton Gillis who will be the CEO of the hotel operation. It will trade under the name of Kruger Gate Hotel.