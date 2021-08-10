Radisson Hotel Middelburg on the cards for SA amid pandemic

Upscale hotel brand, Radisson Hotel Group will add one more hotel to their already extensive portfolio in South Africa. The company announced that they will be building their 16th hotel in Middelburg. The announcement comes a week after the opening of Radisson RED in Johannesburg, Rosebank.

The hotel boosts the group’s South African portfolio to 16 hotels, in operation and under development. Set to open at the end of 2023, the development is part of the group’s ambitious expansion plan in South Africa. This construction will also place the group firmly on track to reach its ambition of 150 hotels in operation and under development across Africa within the next five years. Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, development, Africa and Turkey of Radisson Hotel Group said: “South Africa remains a key focus market for us in Africa, and we are thrilled to announce our 16th hotel in the country. We are excited to further expand our presence across South Africa at a rapid rate, as we continue on the road to recovery following the pandemic. Radisson Hotel Middelburg marks our third Radisson branded hotel in the country, reinforcing the brand’s presence and its strong potential in South Africa,” said Rankoussi.

The contemporary new-build will boast a 150-room hotel located within walking distance of the town’s major shopping complex, the Middelburg Mall. Picture: Radisson Hotel Group The hotel will also boast a large convention centre and a 2 300 square metre meetings and events area, comprising a pre-function area and banquet hall, as well as eight meeting rooms and board rooms. Within the hotel will be a restaurant and bar as well as the lobby lounge and pool bar. In addition, Radisson Hotel Middelburg will feature a fitness facility, swimming pool, and pool terrace.