Monied travellers are increasingly looking for “experiences, privacy, and unique memories all bundled into one bespoke package”, according to Forbes magazine, which drives lodges and camps to offer much more than just spectacular sunsets.
How, then, can properties gain a competitive advantage in the market, with new high-end lodges unveiled every year and visitors continually looking for the next thrilling adventure?
This was something South African design team Cécile & Boyd intuited in 1993 when they created the effortless luxury that defined the 12-suite Singita Ebony Lodge in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve in Kruger National Park.
At the time, accommodation was typically an adjunct to the bush experience – often rudimentary, with little sense of ease or elegance.
Working with Singita founder Luke Bailes, Cécile & Boyd pioneered the modern safari experience for visitors. As Boyd Ferguson told Introspective Magazine, “We thought, ‘Why can’t extraordinary boutique luxury happen in the bush?’ That just hadn’t been done yet.