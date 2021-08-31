This SA attraction is the most popular selfie spot in the country
Travel and selfies go hand in hand. Most travellers whip out their smartphones to click a selfie at a landmark to commemorate their trip. But have you ever wondered which destination boasts the most popular selfie spot?
Well, international car comparison site EnjoyTravel released The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World – and our very own Kruger National Park made the top 10 list.
It used data from Instagram and TikTok to come up with the results. Claiming the top spot was Disneyland in Paris, France with a combined total of 6 128 408 478 on both platforms. With its colourful experiences, state-of-the-art accommodation and Disney characters at every corner, there's plenty of selfie opportunities for travellers.
Disney World in Florida, US came in second position with a total of 6 014 657 716 hashtags, with Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE in third position with 1 505 198 505 hashtags.
Kruger National Park, a popular safari attraction in Africa, amassed 96 734 291 hashtags.
"The Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s largest game reserves," EnjoyTravel stated on its site.
"As you can imagine, safari holidays here are very popular, and so too is taking selfies. One of the best places in Kruger National Park to get a selfie with sleeping lions in the background is Kruger Tablets. For an elephant selfie, head to the N'watindlopfu River crossing," it recommended.
Rounding up the top 10 is the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (419 692 059), Taj Mahal in Agra, India (348 047 464), Grand Canyon in Arizona, US (223 880 404), Machu Picchu in Peru (203 099 927), London Bridge, England (119 568 402) and St Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia (109 165 098).