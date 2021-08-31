This SA attraction is the most popular selfie spot in the country

Travel and selfies go hand in hand. Most travellers whip out their smartphones to click a selfie at a landmark to commemorate their trip. But have you ever wondered which destination boasts the most popular selfie spot? Well, international car comparison site EnjoyTravel released The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World – and our very own Kruger National Park made the top 10 list.

It used data from Instagram and TikTok to come up with the results. Claiming the top spot was Disneyland in Paris, France with a combined total of 6 128 408 478 on both platforms. With its colourful experiences, state-of-the-art accommodation and Disney characters at every corner, there's plenty of selfie opportunities for travellers. Disney World in Florida, US came in second position with a total of 6 014 657 716 hashtags, with Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE in third position with 1 505 198 505 hashtags. Kruger National Park, a popular safari attraction in Africa, amassed 96 734 291 hashtags.