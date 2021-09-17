Top 3 wine wonderlands to check out this spring
Share this article:
Fancy a glass of wine with a scenic view? Try out these three wine tasting experiences around the country this Spring.
Wine in the wild
Oenophiles who are in touch with nature can unwind by enjoying wine in the wild at the Kruger Station precinct this weekend.
The event that will take place on September 17-19 will offer a range of wine tastings, mezze snack plates and branded wine glasses as a takeaway. There will be an acoustic music set while tasting wines from farms across South Africa.
“We want to show Kruger Park visitors that there is a way of enhancing their Kruger game viewing with interesting activities while they are in the park. We appreciate that people come to the park for the animals. However, we are encouraging visitors to enjoy the unique experiences that the Kruger Station offers,” says Judiet Barnes, Executive Manager: Brand, Sales & Marketing for Kruger Shalati Concession and Kruger Station.
Since the Kruger Station is family-friendly, those with children can treat their young ones to something sweet at the coffee and ice cream cafe. There is also a family restaurant for casual dining as well as a dedicated biltong bar and a petit four station.
Where: Kruger Station Precinct
When: September 17-19 (2 pm - 7 pm)
Cost: R150 per day
Spier Wine & Food Tasting Experience
To celebrate Heritage Month, Spier is hosting a wine and food tasting experience at the Spier Hotel, Stellenbosch. The experience started on September 1 runs until October 31, and offers a tasting platter inspired by traditional South African culinary dishes that bring comfort and delight to many.
The nine nibbles to indulge in include fluffy pumpkin fritters served with a sweet amazi gel and raisin chutney, as well as the traditional chakalaka and pap, served with cabbage, will be paired with four award-winning wines from the 21 Gables Range. Also on the menu is boerewors roll or samp and bean salad. The platter rounds off with a tasty biltong happie, spiced milk tart and crunchy koeksister.
Where: Spier wine farm
When: Runs until October 31
Cost: R185 per person
Wine tasting in the City Of Gold
Just because Joburg doesn’t have vineyards doesn’t mean Joburgers can’t enjoy a wine tasting experience in their city. Cezanne Kouta is bringing the Winelands of Cape Town to Johannesburg by offering a wine tasting experience consisting of a minimum of five different wines hosted by a wine expert. Taking place on Monday to Thursdays, this experience is not just about wine tasting but giving guests a chance to learn about the best wines South Africa has to offer and understand more about the history of winemaking in South Africa.
Where: Cedar Rd, Fourways, Johannesburg,
When: September 23
Cost: From R150
Drink responsibly and don't drink and drive.