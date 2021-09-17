Top 3 wine wonderlands to check out this spring

Fancy a glass of wine with a scenic view? Try out these three wine tasting experiences around the country this Spring.

Oenophiles who are in touch with nature can unwind by enjoying wine in the wild at the Kruger Station precinct this weekend.

The event that will take place on September 17-19 will offer a range of wine tastings, mezze snack plates and branded wine glasses as a takeaway. There will be an acoustic music set while tasting wines from farms across South Africa.

“We want to show Kruger Park visitors that there is a way of enhancing their Kruger game viewing with interesting activities while they are in the park. We appreciate that people come to the park for the animals. However, we are encouraging visitors to enjoy the unique experiences that the Kruger Station offers,” says Judiet Barnes, Executive Manager: Brand, Sales & Marketing for Kruger Shalati Concession and Kruger Station.